Chargers tender Cameron Dicker, Foster Sarell as exclusive rights free agents

The Chargers have tendered contracts to a couple of their exclusive rights free agents.

The team announced that they have extended offers to kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell. The two players will not be able to negotiate with other clubs, so they will be back on the Chargers roster once they sign their tenders.

Dicker has kicked in 27 games over the last two seasons. He is 50-of-53 on field goals and 57-of-57 on extra points in those appearances.

Sarell has played in 24 games for the Chargers. He made three starts in 2022 and appeared in every game as a reserve in 2023.