Chargers tender RB Kimani Vidal, re-sign RB Jaret Patterson, S Kendall Williamson

The Chargers signed center Tyler Biadasz on Friday and they also moved to hold onto three of their own players.

Running back Kimani Vidal has been tendered as an exclusive rights free agent. Vidal won’t be able to negotiate with other teams with the tender in place, so he’s set for another season in Los Angeles.

Vidal started 10 games for the Chargers in 2025 with Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton missing time due to injuries. He ran 155 times for 643 yards and three touchdowns in 13 overall appearances.

The Chargers also announced that they have re-signed running back Jaret Patterson and safety Kendall Williamson. Patterson ran 41 times for 159 yards and a score while Williamson had 14 tackles as a core special teams player.