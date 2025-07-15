Chargers unveil alternate uniforms for the 2025 season

The Chargers will have a few new looks to choose from when they suit up for games this season.

The team unveiled alternate uniform options on Tuesday and they include a gold jersey for the first time in team history. They will wear those jerseys with gold pants and their white helmets for their Week 7 game against the Colts.

In addition to the gold uniform tops, the Chargers also revealed a navy blue throwback look. The jerseys will be matched with navy pants and helmets similar to the ones that the team wore in the 1990s and 2000s.

They will wear the combination in Week 8 when they induct Rodney Harrison, who wore the original navy uniforms, into their Hall of Fame and again in Week 13.

The Chargers also revealed that they will have powder blue pants as an option to go with their main powder blue and white jerseys.