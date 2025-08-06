Chargers waive TE McCallan Castles to make room for Keenan Allen

The Chargers made Keenan Allen’s return official on Wednesday and the wide receiver’s return to Los Angeles means that another player’s time on the roster has to come to an end.

Tight end McCallan Castles drew the short straw. The Chargers announced that Castles was placed on waivers after announcing that Allen has signed his one-year deal with the team.

Castles spent time with the Eagles after going undrafted in 2024 and joined the Chargers’ practice squad during the regular season. He signed a future contract with the team in January.

The Chargers now have Will Dissly, Tyler Conklin, fifth-round pick Oronde Gadsden, Tucker Fisk, Stevo Klotz, and Jordan Petaia at tight end.