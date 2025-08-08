Chargers will move Joe Alt to left tackle after Rashawn Slater injury

With Rashawn Slater out for the season, the Chargers have come up with a solution for left tackle.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Jim Harbaugh said in his Friday press conference that right tackle Joe Alt will slide over to take over the position. Swing tackle Trey Pipkins will then slot in as the right tackle.

Harbaugh referred to Slater’s season-ending torn patellar tendon suffered earlier this week as a “gut punch.” But Harbaugh feels his team can weather the storm.

“I know my team and I know they’re going to step up,” Harbaugh said, via Eric Smith of the team’s website.

The No. 5 overall pick of last year’s draft, Alt started 16 games for Los Angeles last season, plus the club’s postseason loss to Houston. He finished No. 7 in AP offensive rookie of the year voting.

Pipkins has spent his entire career with the Chargers, dating back to 2019. He has appeared in 84 games with 56 starts.