Chargers working to build “epic” offense for the 2024 season

The Chargers’ offseason program is underway and so is the construction of their new offense under offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Run game coordinator Andy Bischoff outlined the goal of that construction process when he spoke to reporters on Monday. Roman built a successful offense around Lamar Jackson in Baltimore and will be working with a very different quarterback in Justin Herbert with the Chargers.

Bischoff called Herbert a player “with rare intelligence” and said the team aims to put him in a “different and unique” offense in order to make the most of his ability.

“This morning in our team meeting with the offense, [Roman] used the word ‘epic’ in front of the guys and defined it,” Bischoff said, via the team’s website. “Why not create something different than has ever been done. As much success as we’ve all had in different places doing different things, none of that really matters. All that really matters is right now and creating that here.”

Bischoff and pass game coordinator Marcus Brady both talked about pairing Herbert with a strong rushing attack and Bischoff said the Chargers will be “a place where o-linemen are going to want to come and play because it’s an o-line-centric space.” That may push them toward a tackle with the fifth overall pick, although helping to set Herbert up for success would also include replenishing a thin receiver group.