Charles Woodson Jr. commits to the University of Michigan

There’s set to be a familiar name on the Michigan football team for the 2027 season.

Charles Woodson Jr. has committed to play for the Wolverines, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com. Woodson is a defensive back who attends high school in Orlando, Florida.

The name is familiar in Ann Arbor because Charles Woodson is one of the greatest players to ever put on a maize and blue uniform. Woodson became the first primarily defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy while leading Michigan to a national title in 1997. Woodson went on to play for Raiders and Packers during an NFL career that featured a defensive player of the year award, a Super Bowl title and a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Those make for big steps to follow and the younger Woodson is following the first of them by committing to Michigan.