Charvarius Ward announces the death of his 1-year-old daughter

49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward announced the death of his daughter Amani Joy on Tuesday.

Amani was set to turn two years old in November and Ward wrote on Instagram that he is “heartbroken” by the loss.

“She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear,” Ward wrote. “She taught us to have patience, trust, and a positive outlook on life. She showed us true strength and bravery. She overcame adversity at a young age and was always happy, lighting up every room with her smile. Having the privilege of being her parents and seeing the world through her eyes has changed us for the better. She will forever be daddy’s best friend and mommy’s little girl. We’ll miss you and love you forever, Amani Joy.”

The 49ers released a statement saying they were “devastated” by the news of Amani’s death and sent “love and support” to Ward and his family.