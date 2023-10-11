Chase Claypool: There was frustration with losing a lot, excited to be in Miami

Wide receiver Chase Claypool changed teams last Friday and he also changed places in the standings.

Claypool was traded from the 1-4 Bears to the 4-1 Dolphins and he went through his first practice with his new team on Wednesday. Claypool had been sent home by the Bears for his final week or so in the organization in the wake of negative comments about how he was being used and he said after practice that the long run of losing since arriving in Chicago took its toll on him.

“I think that when you lose a lot of games in a row, there’s frustration, naturally,” Claypool said, via the Miami Herald. “I think that’s new for everybody. I’m sure from the top down. So I think just being excited getting some wins and stuff like that. I think that just comes naturally. And once you start winning, things start getting less frustrating obviously.”

The Dolphins already had Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson, Braxton Berrios, and Robbie Chosen on the roster at wideout, so it’s not clear what Claypool’s role will be in Miami. Head coach Mike McDaniel said “one thing that you have to do on this team is you have to earn the privilege to play” by how you perform on the field.”

It’s unclear what that means about Claypool being active against the Panthers this weekend, but the wideout said that he’s looking forward to “just being a piece in a big puzzle” while helping the offense in any way he can.

