Chase Young: I feel like I can grow in every area of my game

Defensive end Chase Young has signed with the Saints and he’s looking forward to reaching new heights with his new team.

Young entered the league as the second overall pick of the 2020 draft with Washington and he posted 7.5 sacks while winning defensive rookie of the year. His second season ended with a torn ACL and an extended rehab cost him most of the 2022 season as well.

Young returned to post 7.5 sacks with the Commanders and 49ers last year, but said Monday that his injuries “definitely hindered a few things” for him. He said he believes that they’ve also left him with untapped potential.

“I feel like in every area of my game, I can grow,” Young said, via the team’s website. “I’m still a young player in this game, and I’m just still in that journey to be the best player I can be.”

Young signed a one-year deal, so he’ll be well positioned to cash in if he can take a leap forward with the Saints in his fifth NFL season.