Chase Young limited to non-contact practice due to stinger

Commanders defensive end Chase Young is past the knee problems that limited him to three games last season, but he is being limited by a different injury at the moment.

Young played four snaps in last week’s preseason opener and head coach Ron Rivera said after the game that Young suffered a stinger. Young has been at practice this week, but has not been cleared to return to full participation yet.

“This is all about getting past a certain point with the doctors and then we’ll go from there. But he’s going to be out here. He’s allowed to do everything except for contact right now,” Young said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com.

The Commanders play the Ravens on Monday night and the restrictions in place this week may mean that Young will be limited to an observer role for that contest.