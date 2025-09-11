 Skip navigation
Chase Young remains out of practice with a calf injury

  
Published September 11, 2025 04:47 PM

Saints defensive end Chase Young remained out of practice Thursday, which doesn’t bode well for his availability for Sunday.

Young hurt his calf in the Sept. 3 practice and sat out last Thursday and Friday before being inactive for the season opener.

Young played all 17 games last season.

Offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee) returned to practice on a limited basis after missing Wednesday’s work. Long snapper Zach Wood (elbow) was downgraded to a non-participant after limited work a day earlier.

The rest of the team’s injury report remained the same with offensive lineman Trevor Penning (toe) and safety Julian Blackmon (shoulder) still out; running back Velus Jones (knee) again limited; and safety Jordan Howden (oblique) a full participant for the second day in a row.