Chidobe Awuzie agrees to return to Ravens on one-year deal

The Ravens are keeping one of their cornerbacks.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Baltimore has agreed to a one-year deal with cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

Jeff Zrebiec adds the deal is worth $5 million.

Awuzie, 30, appeared in 14 games with five starts for the Ravens in 2025. He recorded 43 total tackles with seven passes defensed.

A second-round pick in 2017, Awuzie has played 108 games with 86 starts for the Cowboys, Bengals, Titans, and Ravens.