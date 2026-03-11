Chidobe Awuzie agrees to return to Ravens on one-year deal
Published March 11, 2026 02:42 PM
The Ravens are keeping one of their cornerbacks.
Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Baltimore has agreed to a one-year deal with cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.
Jeff Zrebiec adds the deal is worth $5 million.
Awuzie, 30, appeared in 14 games with five starts for the Ravens in 2025. He recorded 43 total tackles with seven passes defensed.
A second-round pick in 2017, Awuzie has played 108 games with 86 starts for the Cowboys, Bengals, Titans, and Ravens.