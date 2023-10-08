Chidobe Awuzie, Tee Higgins inactive for Bengals vs. Cardinals

The Bengals won’t have receiver Tee Higgins or cornerback Chidobe Awuzie today against the Cardinals. Both players are inactive after being questionable.

Awuzie popped up on the injury report Thursday with a back injury and missed Friday’s practice.

Rookie DJ Turner, a second-round pick, will get his first career start in place of Awuzie.

Higgins returned to a limited practice Friday after injuring his ribs last week.

Trenton Irwin and rookie Andrei Iosivas, a sixth-round pick, will replace Higgins.

The Bengals’ other inactives are linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), offensive lineman Trey Hill, defensive tackle Josh Tupou and offensive lineman D’Ante Smith.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (back) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion) are active despite being questionable to play.

The Cardinals’ inactives are defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (finger), cornerback Garrett Williams (knee), running back Keaontay Ingram (neck), cornerback Quantrezz Knight and tight end Elijah Higgins.