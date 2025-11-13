Chiefs add Xavier Worthy to practice report with ankle injury

The Chiefs have made a potentially significant addition to their Thursday injury report.

Kansas City listed receiver Xavier Worthy as limited in the session with an ankle injury.

While Worthy missed multiple weeks earlier this season with a shoulder issue, he has also been listed on the injury report at points this season with an ankle issue. But it has not been enough to cause Worthy to miss time.

In seven games this year, Worthy has caught 24 passes for 256 yards with a touchdown. He’s also rushed seven times for 73 yards.

Also on the injury report, defensive end George Karlaftis (thumb) remained limited.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (knee) remained out of practice.

Defensive back Jaden Hicks (pectoral), defensive end Charles Omenihu (ankle), guard Trey Smith (back), offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee/ankle), and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (personal) all remained full.