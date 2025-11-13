 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_balcle_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_balcle_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs add Xavier Worthy to practice report with ankle injury

  
Published November 13, 2025 04:51 PM

The Chiefs have made a potentially significant addition to their Thursday injury report.

Kansas City listed receiver Xavier Worthy as limited in the session with an ankle injury.

While Worthy missed multiple weeks earlier this season with a shoulder issue, he has also been listed on the injury report at points this season with an ankle issue. But it has not been enough to cause Worthy to miss time.

In seven games this year, Worthy has caught 24 passes for 256 yards with a touchdown. He’s also rushed seven times for 73 yards.

Also on the injury report, defensive end George Karlaftis (thumb) remained limited.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (knee) remained out of practice.

Defensive back Jaden Hicks (pectoral), defensive end Charles Omenihu (ankle), guard Trey Smith (back), offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee/ankle), and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (personal) all remained full.