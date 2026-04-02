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Chiefs agree to sign CB Kaiir Elam

  
Published April 2, 2026 10:36 AM

The Chiefs are adding a former first-round pick to their defense.

Kansas City has agreed to sign cornerback Kaiir Elam, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Elam, 24, split last season between the Cowboys and Titans. Buffalo traded him to Dallas at the beginning of the league year in March after his first three seasons with the club. Elam appeared in 10 games with seven starts for Dallas before the Cowboys waived him in November.

He signed with the Titans shortly thereafter and appeared in four games with the club over the rest of the season.

The No. 23 overall pick of the 2022 draft, Elam has appeared in 43 career games with 19 starts. He’s recorded eight passes defensed with two interceptions.

The Chiefs have voids to fill in their secondary after trading Trent McDuffie and losing Jaylen Watson in free agency.