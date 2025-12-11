 Skip navigation
Chiefs are favored again on Sunday, despite losing an NFL-high six games as favorites

  
Published December 11, 2025 03:33 PM

When the Chiefs opened the season against the Chargers in Week One in Brazil, Kansas City was favored by three points, but lost 27-21. That began a season-long trend for the Chiefs of losing games they were favored to win.

So far this season the Chiefs have lost six games they’ve been favored in, the most such losses of any team in the NFL. Even though the Chiefs have been one of the NFL’s most disappointing teams, the point spread has still favored them in 11 of their 13 games so far this season.

Perhaps it should be no surprise, then that the Chiefs are favored against the Chargers again on Sunday. Even though the Chiefs are 6-7 and the Chargers are 9-4, the Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites in Kansas City.

The Chiefs are 5-6 straight-up when favored this season.