Chiefs coach Andy Reid declares Kadarius Toney “good to go” for Week 1 vs. Lions

The Chiefs might not have defensive tackle Chris Jones for the regular-season opener against the Lions. They likely will have receiver Kadarius Toney.

Toney, who missed most of training camp and all of the offseason after undergoing another knee procedure, is on track to play on Thursday night.

“Right now, he’s good to go,” coach Andy Reid told reporters on Sunday, via Tyler Sullivan of CBSSports.com. “He’s moving around pretty good.”

Toney, a 2021 first-round draft pick of the Giants, was traded to the Chiefs last season. The Chiefs are hopeful that he can become the true No. 1 receiver they haven’t had since trading Tyreek Hill during the 2022 offseason.

In seven regular-season games with the Chiefs, Toney had 14 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns. He added 59 rushing yards and a touchdown.

During Super Bowl LVII, he had one catch but it went for a key second-half touchdown as the Chiefs came from behind to beat the Eagles.

The first official injury report of 2023 will appear on Monday. It will show whether he’s still regarded as being injured, and if so whether and to what extent he practiced.