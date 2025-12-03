 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
nbc_pft_chivsgbtalk_v2_251203.jpg
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Other PFT Content

Chiefs-Cowboys obliterates regular-season record, with 57.23 million viewers

  
Published December 3, 2025 12:32 PM

From the moment the 2025 schedule was announced, it was obvious that the Chiefs-Cowboys Thanksgiving game would break the all-time regular-season audience record.

It obliterated it.

According to CBS, 57.23 million viewers, on average, watched the game. It surpassed the prior record of 42.1 million, set by the Giants and Cowboys on Thanksgiving 2022, by 36 percent.

Viewership peaked at 61.357 million during the 15-minute period of 7:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.

The game had all the ingredients to set a new record. Captive audience. Captivating franchises. National brands. Star players. And two teams trying to thread a narrowing needle on a playoff berth.

And, yes, the numbers got a boost from the “Big Data + Panel” metric, which captures out-of-home viewing better than ever before. Which bodes well for the remaining high-stakes, standalone regular-season games — and for the playoff contests in a year that should have a wide-open postseason.