Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chiefs fans would like a word with Trevor Lawrence, who doubts the noise level at Arrowhead

  
Published January 20, 2023 10:51 AM
nbc_csu_boys9ersprev_230119
January 19, 2023 05:39 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate whether Dallas' offense can challenge San Francisco's defense in the NFC Divisional Round.

The Chiefs have the loudest stadium in the NFL. That’s not opinion, but fact.

Arrowhead Stadium, with a capacity of 76,000, set the Guinness World Record for loudest stadium in the world. They did it not once, but twice. Chiefs fans initially earned a record of 137.6 decibels during a 2013 victory over the Saints. They topped that a year later by registering a 142.2 decibel measurement.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, though, doesn’t want to hear it.

“Yeah, I mean, I think obviously, the environment and the atmosphere we’re going to play in is one of, if not the best in the NFL,” Lawrence said this week, via transcripts from the team. “I mean, I can’t imagine it’ll be much louder than our fans were here on Saturday, honestly. But that was when we were on defense, not offense. So, we played there earlier in the year, but this is a little different. It’s a playoff game, divisional round, so the stakes are higher. So, I expect them to be even crazier and [have] a more packed stadium. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to go play and make sure you communicate. That’s the one thing. We’ve got to get in and out of the huddle. We’ve got to get to the line of scrimmage so that we have time to communicate because everything naturally takes longer when it’s loud.”

Chiefs players are imploring their fans to reset the record a third time.

“We need to break this 142.2 decibels record this year.. what y’all think?” safety Juan Thornhill tweeted.

The Jaguars played at Arrowhead in Week 10 and lost to the Chiefs 27-17.