Chiefs finalize deal with Eric Bieniemy to return as their OC

The Chiefs have agreed to terms with Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator, making his hire official Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

A report two days ago indicated the Chiefs planned to hire Bieniemy.

Matt Nagy began his second stint with the Chiefs when Bieniemy left the team before the 2023 season, but Nagy has an expiring contract. He has interviewed for several head coaching jobs.

Bieniemy was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator from 2018-22 before leaving to call plays for the Commanders. He was UCLA’s offensive coordinator in 2024 before coaching the Bears’ running backs in 2025.

In Bieniemy’s previous five years with the Chiefs, the Chiefs finished no lower than sixth in points per game.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, though, will continue as the team’s play caller.