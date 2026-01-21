 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs finalize deal with Eric Bieniemy to return as their OC

  
Published January 21, 2026 06:47 PM

The Chiefs have agreed to terms with Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator, making his hire official Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

A report two days ago indicated the Chiefs planned to hire Bieniemy.

Matt Nagy began his second stint with the Chiefs when Bieniemy left the team before the 2023 season, but Nagy has an expiring contract. He has interviewed for several head coaching jobs.

Bieniemy was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator from 2018-22 before leaving to call plays for the Commanders. He was UCLA’s offensive coordinator in 2024 before coaching the Bears’ running backs in 2025.

In Bieniemy’s previous five years with the Chiefs, the Chiefs finished no lower than sixth in points per game.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, though, will continue as the team’s play caller.