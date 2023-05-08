 Skip navigation
Chiefs first-rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah recovering from thumb surgery

  
Published May 8, 2023 10:22 AM

Chiefs first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah was a limited participant in the team’s rookie minicamp and head coach Andy Reid shed light on why that was the case on Monday.

Reid said that Anudike-Uzomah is recovering from thumb surgery that he had before the draft. Reid said that the team will gradually increase Anudike-Uzomah’s workload over the coming weeks and that they’re hopeful he’ll be back to full participation for the organized team activities phase of the offseason program.

Anudike-Uzomah was the final pick of the first round last month. He had 97 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, and eight forced fumbles over the last three years at Kansas State.

The Chiefs are hoping to see that kind of production at the professional level as Anudike-Uzomah joins George Karlaftis, Charles Omenihu, and Mike Danna on the edge of their defense.