Chiefs G.M. Brett Veach: Chris Jones has been “instrumental” to our success

The Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones have worked out a deal, finally.

Chiefs G.M. Brett Veach acknowledged the one-year agreement in a statement issued to NFL Media.

“Chris is an elite player in this league, and over the last seven years, he’s really developed into a leader on our team,” Veach said. “He’s been instrumental to our success and Super Bowl championship runs and it was a priority for us to keep him in a Chiefs uniform. I’d like to thank Chris and his representation, Michael and Jason Katz, for their desire and patience to get this done. Through this process two things were obvious, Chris wanted to be a Chief, and the Katz brothers worked diligently on his behalf.”

Jones really has been instrumental to the team’s success. While Mahomes is the most important player on the team, the Chiefs wouldn’t have won Super Bowl LIV if Jones hadn’t freaked out 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo into missing a wide-open George Kittle over the middle on a key play late in the game — and the Chiefs wouldn’t have gotten to Super Bowl LVII if Jones hadn’t stepped up and shut down what seemed to be an inevitable game-winning drive engineering by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Now, Jones is back in the fold. And the 0-1 Chiefs can get back to the business of winning games.