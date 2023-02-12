 Skip navigation
Chiefs go three-and-out in second quarter as Eagles' defense protects 14-7 lead

  
Published February 12, 2023 02:32 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their final predictions for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs’ offense is stalling.

Trying to respond to A.J. Brown’s touchdown catch, the Chiefs instead went three-and-out on the next drive.

Patrick Mahomes managed one complete pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster, but missed Smith-Schuster on the subsequent pass.

Tommy Townsend punted 48 yards, and now the Eagles will look to expand on their 14-7 lead.