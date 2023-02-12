 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chiefs go up 38-35 with seconds left to play in Super Bowl LVII

  
Published February 12, 2023 05:12 PM
nbc_pft_superbowlpicks_230210
February 10, 2023 12:56 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their final predictions for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs gave up their lead with just over five minutes to play in Super Bowl LVII, but they were not tied with the Eagles for long.

First downs by tight end Travis Kelce and running back Isiah Pacheco moved the ball into Philadelphia territory and quarterback Patrick Mahomes shook off his ankle injury long enough to scramble for a 26-yard gain that put the Chiefs in the red zone just before the two minute warning.

After the break, Mahomes hit JuJu Smith-Schuster for a loss of one yard that led the Eagles to call their second timeout and set up a third-and-eight from the 16-yard-line. Mahomes threw the ball away into the end zone on the ensuing snap, but Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was called for holding to give the Chiefs new life. Running back Jerick McKinnon ran the ball to the two-yard-line on the next play and the Eagles used their final timeout with 1:36 left to play.

Mahomes took a knee on the next play and the Chiefs set up a 27-yard field goal attempt for Harrison Butker with 11 seconds left. Butker knocked the kick home and the Chiefs are up 38-35 with eight seconds left to play.