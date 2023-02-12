Chiefs go up 38-35 with seconds left to play in Super Bowl LVII

The Chiefs gave up their lead with just over five minutes to play in Super Bowl LVII, but they were not tied with the Eagles for long.

First downs by tight end Travis Kelce and running back Isiah Pacheco moved the ball into Philadelphia territory and quarterback Patrick Mahomes shook off his ankle injury long enough to scramble for a 26-yard gain that put the Chiefs in the red zone just before the two minute warning.

After the break, Mahomes hit JuJu Smith-Schuster for a loss of one yard that led the Eagles to call their second timeout and set up a third-and-eight from the 16-yard-line. Mahomes threw the ball away into the end zone on the ensuing snap, but Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was called for holding to give the Chiefs new life. Running back Jerick McKinnon ran the ball to the two-yard-line on the next play and the Eagles used their final timeout with 1:36 left to play.

Mahomes took a knee on the next play and the Chiefs set up a 27-yard field goal attempt for Harrison Butker with 11 seconds left. Butker knocked the kick home and the Chiefs are up 38-35 with eight seconds left to play.