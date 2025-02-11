 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgers_250211.jpg
Steelers emerge as favorite to land Rodgers
nbc_pft_parade_250211.jpg
Eagles’ parade will be on Valentine’s Day
nbc_pft_moore_250211.jpg
Saints’ ownership is appealing to Moore

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgers_250211.jpg
Steelers emerge as favorite to land Rodgers
nbc_pft_parade_250211.jpg
Eagles’ parade will be on Valentine’s Day
nbc_pft_moore_250211.jpg
Saints’ ownership is appealing to Moore

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs have only four 17+ point losses with Patrick Mahomes, and two were Super Bowls

  
Published February 11, 2025 01:13 PM

The Chiefs are hardly ever out of a game with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. But if they’re going to get blown out, there’s a good chance it’s going to be in a Super Bowl.

After losing Super Bowl LIX by a score of 40-22, the Chiefs have now lost four games by a margin of 17 points or more (a three-score game) with Mahomes as their starting quarterback. Two of those four losses were Super Bowls.

The Chiefs’ biggest margin of defeat with Mahomes as their starting quarterback was 24 points in a 27-3 loss to the Titans in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Kansas City’s next-worst loss with Mahomes came in Super Bowl LV, a 22-point margin in a 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers.

And now the Chiefs have lost by 18 points with Mahomes twice: A 38-20 loss to the Bills in Week 5 of 2021, and Sunday’s loss to the Eagles. Here’s the list of the Chiefs’ five biggest losses with Mahomes at quarterback:

24 points: Titans 27, Chiefs 3, Week Seven, 2021 season.
22 points: Buccaneers, 31, Chiefs 9, Super Bowl LV, 2020 season.
18 points: Eagles 40, Chiefs 22, Super Bowl LIX, 2024 season.
18 points: Bills 38, Chiefs 20, Week Five, 2021 season.
15 points: Broncos 24, Chiefs 9, Week Eight, 2023 season.