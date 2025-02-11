Chiefs have only four 17+ point losses with Patrick Mahomes, and two were Super Bowls

The Chiefs are hardly ever out of a game with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. But if they’re going to get blown out, there’s a good chance it’s going to be in a Super Bowl.

After losing Super Bowl LIX by a score of 40-22, the Chiefs have now lost four games by a margin of 17 points or more (a three-score game) with Mahomes as their starting quarterback. Two of those four losses were Super Bowls.

The Chiefs’ biggest margin of defeat with Mahomes as their starting quarterback was 24 points in a 27-3 loss to the Titans in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Kansas City’s next-worst loss with Mahomes came in Super Bowl LV, a 22-point margin in a 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers.

And now the Chiefs have lost by 18 points with Mahomes twice: A 38-20 loss to the Bills in Week 5 of 2021, and Sunday’s loss to the Eagles. Here’s the list of the Chiefs’ five biggest losses with Mahomes at quarterback:

24 points: Titans 27, Chiefs 3, Week Seven, 2021 season.

22 points: Buccaneers, 31, Chiefs 9, Super Bowl LV, 2020 season.

18 points: Eagles 40, Chiefs 22, Super Bowl LIX, 2024 season.

18 points: Bills 38, Chiefs 20, Week Five, 2021 season.

15 points: Broncos 24, Chiefs 9, Week Eight, 2023 season.