Chiefs have three turnovers, go 0-for-3 in red zone to trail Denver 14-9 at half

The Chiefs will need a comeback to extend their six-game winning streak this season and win their 17th in a row over the Broncos. Kansas City shot itself in the foot in the first half and trails Denver 14-9 at halftime.

The Chiefs, who beat the Broncos 19-8 on Oct. 12, had three first half turnovers. Patrick Mahomes committed two, throwing an interception to Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian and losing a fumble on a strip-sack by Baron Browning that Jonathon Cooper recovered.

McMillian starred in the first half, with an interception, three tackles, including two that held the Chiefs to a red zone field goal, and a pass defensed.

The Chiefs have had eight red zone trips in two games against the Broncos this season and have scored one touchdown and four field goals. They are 0-for 3 in the red zone today.

Kansas City had drives stall at the Denver 4, 16 and 19, with Harrison Butker kicking field goals of 23 and 34 yards and Mahomes losing a fumble. Butker then added a 56-yarder on the final play of the first half after George Karlaftis had a strip-sack of Russell Wilson with 9 seconds left in the second quarter.

Mahomes, who is playing through flu-like symptoms, has gone 16-of-20 for 167 yards and the interception. Travis Kelce has five catches for 50 yards.

Wilson is 6-of-12 for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Jerry Jeudy has two catches for 50 yards, including an 11-yard score. Javonte Williams has 10 carries for 43 yards and one catch for a 4-yard touchdown.