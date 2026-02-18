 Skip navigation
Chiefs hire Andre Curtis as their safeties coach

  
Published February 18, 2026 10:41 AM

The Chiefs have added another coach on the defensive side of the ball.

The team announced the hiring of safeties coach Andre Curtis on Wednesday. Longtime defensive backs coach Dave Merritt remains on the staff as well.

Curtis was the defensive pass game coordinator for the Cowboys in 2025, but is moving on after the Cowboys dismissed defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after one year on the job. Curtis was the safeties coach on Eberflus’s staffs with the Bears from 2022-2024.

Prior to his time in Chicago, Curtis spent seven seasons with the Seahawks and he’s also had stints with the Saints, Rams, and Giants since entering the NFL ranks in 2006.