nbc_pft_balancingmoney_240529.jpg
Balance between players maximizing contracts, wins
nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
nbc_pft_bigpicturemcmanus_240529.jpg
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Chiefs’ Isaiah Buggs accused of animal cruelty over neglected dogs

  
Published May 29, 2024 03:23 PM

Chiefs defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs has been accused of animal cruelty after two neglected dogs were found on a property Buggs had rented.

Civil documents filed in Tuscaloosa County District Court say the Tuscaloosa Police Department received a report of two dogs abandoned at the property, according to Tuscaloosa Patch. When police and animal control arrived, they found a pit bull on the screened-in back porch surrounded in feces, with no access to food or water, and a Rottweiler mix locked in a metal cage in direct sunlight with no access to food or water.

Both dogs were described as severely “malnourished, emaciated and neglected.” The pit bull has been euthanized.

The report says two misdemeanor warrants have been obtained for second-degree cruelty to dogs.

Buggs played his college football at Alabama and was a sixth-round pick of the Steelers in the 2019 NFL draft. He has also spent time with the Raiders and Lions and signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad during the playoffs in January. He re-signed with the Chiefs after the Super Bowl.