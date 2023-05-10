 Skip navigation
Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed: Tyreek Hill is talking trash, we’ll see when he comes to Arrowhead

  
Published May 10, 2023 12:15 AM

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill vowed last month to be the Chiefs’ ”worst enemy ” when he and his team visit Kansas City this season. Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed says he and his teammates will be ready.

Sneed said on NFL Network that he and his teammates are well aware of what Hill has said about facing them.

“Tyreek’s been talking a lot of trash,” Sneed said. “He’s been talking a lot about coming back to Arrowhead. We’ll show him when he gets here.”

Sneed said he has been following Hill’s comments.

“I don’t really get into it, but I take notes of what he said,” Sneed said. “I’ve been on the internet and I see what he’s saying. We’ll see once he comes to Arrowhead.”

The Dolphins-Chiefs game is an intriguing one, and we’ll find out on Thursday night when we’ll get to see Hill make his return to Kansas City.