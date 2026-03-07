 Skip navigation
Chiefs, LS James Winchester agree to one-year deal

  
Published March 7, 2026 04:13 PM

The Chiefs are bringing long snapper James Winchester back for the 2026 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have agreed on a one-year deal with Winchester. The deal calls for Winchester to make $1.75 million.

Winchester was the highest-paid long snapper during the 2025 season and he remains at the top of the list with this deal.

Winchester has played in all 181 regular season games and 25 playoff games that the Chiefs have played since he joined the team in 2015. Winchester, who has 17 career tackles, is tied for 11th in franchise history in regular season games played.