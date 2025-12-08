Chiefs OL Wanya Morris carted to locker room after suffering injury on first play

The Chiefs already entered the game down three starting offensive linemen. Then one of the team’s replacement starters suffered an injury on the team’s first play from scrimmage.

Wanya Morris, who started the game at left tackle, exited the contest after Kansas City’s first play with an apparent knee injury.

Morris immediately grabbed at his left knee after Isiah Pacheco’s 3-yard run to start the night. He was helped off the field by trainers, not putting any weight on his left leg.

While Morris was initially examined on the sideline, multiple reporters on the scene noted that Morris was carted from the sideline to the locker room for further evaluation.

Undrafted rookie Esa Pole came in to make his debut at left tackle — a tough assignment against the vaunted Texans defense for any young lineman.

UPDATE 8:38 p.m. ET: Morris is officially questionable to return with a knee injury.