 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs OL Wanya Morris carted to locker room after suffering injury on first play

  
Published December 7, 2025 08:31 PM

The Chiefs already entered the game down three starting offensive linemen. Then one of the team’s replacement starters suffered an injury on the team’s first play from scrimmage.

Wanya Morris, who started the game at left tackle, exited the contest after Kansas City’s first play with an apparent knee injury.

Morris immediately grabbed at his left knee after Isiah Pacheco’s 3-yard run to start the night. He was helped off the field by trainers, not putting any weight on his left leg.

While Morris was initially examined on the sideline, multiple reporters on the scene noted that Morris was carted from the sideline to the locker room for further evaluation.

Undrafted rookie Esa Pole came in to make his debut at left tackle — a tough assignment against the vaunted Texans defense for any young lineman.

UPDATE 8:38 p.m. ET: Morris is officially questionable to return with a knee injury.