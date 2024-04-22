Chiefs or Bills are most likely teams to draft Xavier Worthy, based on betting odds

Two of the top teams in the AFC may be jockeying to add the fastest player in the 2024 NFL draft.

The betting odds say the Chiefs and Bills are the co-favorites to draft Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who set a Scouting Combine record with his 4.21-second 40-yard dash.

It would make sense for both the Chiefs and Bills to have strong interest in Worthy, as they’re both in need of an influx of talent at wide receiver, and he could be the best player still available in the late first round. The Bills currently have the 28th overall pick and the Chiefs own the 32nd pick.

After the Chiefs and Bills, the team with the next-lowest odds to draft Worthy is the Dolphins, at +750. Adding Worthy to the already blazingly fast Dolphins’ offense could be a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators.

Other teams in the mix to draft Worthy are the Panthers at +1000, Colts at +1000, Rams at +1000, Chargers at a+1400, 49ers at +1500 and Patriots at +1500.

Worthy is not a sure-thing first-round pick, but he is listed as a -225 favorite to go in the first round.