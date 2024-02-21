Chiefs parade victim Lisa Lopez-Galvan will be laid to rest in a Harrison Butker jersey

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman who was killed when gunfire broke out at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, will be laid to rest wearing the jersey of her favorite player, kicker Harrison Butker.

Lopez-Galvan was wearing a white Butker jersey to the parade and a member of her family posted on social media that they wanted her to be buried in a white Butker jersey but they were having trouble finding one. When word reached the Chiefs, a jersey was delivered to the family.

Butker released a statement saying he was honored to participate.

“My wife Isabelle and I are heartbroken by the murder of Lisa due to degenerate violence,” Butker said. “Murder is a sin that cries out to God for vengeance and I pray the men involved in this tragedy will be brought to justice. Hearing that she was a fan of my outspokenness for our shared Catholic Faith makes this even more personal. I am honored to provide a jersey to the family for her to wear. While the family is mourning their loss and grappling with their numerous injuries, I will continue to pray for their healing and the repose of Lisa soul.”

The funeral for Lopez-Galvan will take place on Friday and burial on Saturday. She was 43 years old and is survived by her husband, two children, a stepdaughter, four grandchildren, her parents and three siblings.