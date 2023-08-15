Chiefs placing TE Jody Fortson on IR

The Chiefs announced they’d added a couple of defensive players earlier on Tuesday but didn’t note the two corresponding roster moves.

One of them, via Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com, is that the club is waiving cornerback Anthony Witherstone.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid then said after practice that tight end Jody Fortson is being placed on injured reserve as he’s undergoing a shoulder procedure.

Fortson has been with the team since 2019 when he signed as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in six games with Kansas City in 2021 and 13 games last year, catching nine passes for 108 yards with two touchdowns.

While receiver Justyn Ross was carted off the practice field with a leg injury, it does not appear too serious. Reid noted the injury was to his hamstring/knee area.

The Chiefs may have to add some depth at receiver as Nik Remigio also suffered a shoulder dislocation during Tuesday’s practice and Ihmir Smith-Marsette suffered a groin injury.

