Chiefs re-sign exclusive rights free agents Mike Caliendo, Nazeeh Johnson

The Chiefs took care of a little roster housekeeping before their offseason program gets underway next week.

The team announced that they have re-signed guard Mike Caliendo and safety Nazeeh Johnson. Both players were tendered as exclusive rights free agents, which means they had no ability to negotiate with other clubs so there’s no surprise that they’re back in Kansas City.

Caliendo signed with the Chiefs after going undrafted in 2022 and played his first eight regular season games last season. He also appeared in all four of the team’s playoff games.

Johnson was a seventh-round pick in 2022 and he played in 14 games as a rookie, including their Super Bowl LVII win over the Eagles. He tore his ACL last July and missed the entire season as a result.