Chiefs re-sign Hollywood Brown to one-year deal

Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown’s first year in Kansas City was not productive. They’ll hope a second year can be.

The Chiefs and Brown have agreed to a one-year contract for the 2025 season, according to multiple reports.

An injury limited Brown to just two regular-season games for the Chiefs last year, in which he caught nine passes for 91 yards. In the playoffs he played in all three games but caught only five passes for 50 yards.

Brown was a 1,008-yard receiver for the Ravens in 2021, and the Chiefs will hope he can return to that level of production if he’s healthy this season.