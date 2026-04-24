Chiefs select DT Peter Woods at No. 29 overall

The Chiefs have selected defensive tackle Peter Woods at No. 29 overall in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Woods played his college ball at Clemson, where he appeared in 35 games with 24 starts. He was a first-team All-ACC honoree in 2025, recording 30 total tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss, a pair of sacks, and two passes defensed. He also showed versatility by playing offense, rushing for two touchdowns.

He finished his collegiate career with 14.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and two forced fumbles.

This is Kansas City’s second selection of the first round, as the club also traded up to pick cornerback Mansoor Delane out of LSU.

The Chiefs acquired the No. 29 overall pick from the Rams as part of the deal for cornerback Trent McDuffie.

They have now added to their defense with a corner and a D-tackle.