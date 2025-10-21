 Skip navigation
Chiefs sign CB Kevin Knowles to active roster

  
Published October 21, 2025 04:54 PM

The Chiefs tweaked their 53-man roster on Tuesday.

They announced that they have signed cornerback Kevin Knowles off of their practice squad. They placed defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Knowles has appeared in three games this season as a temporary elevation from the practice squad. He saw action on 35 special teams snaps and has been credited with four tackles.

Norman-Lott had five tackles and a sack in five appearances this season. The second-round pick is going to miss the rest of his rookie season after suffering a torn ACL in Sunday’s win over the Raiders.