Chiefs sign second-round OT Kingsley Suamataia to his rookie deal

  
Published May 21, 2024 03:49 PM

The Chiefs have second-round offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia under contract.

Suamataia signed his four-year rookie deal Monday, according to the team’s transactions page.

His signing leaves only first-round receiver Xavier Worthy unsigned, with five other picks having previously signed.

Suamataia is competing with Wanya Morris, a third-round pick in 2023, for the starting left tackle job. The Chiefs did not re-sign last year’s starting left tackle, Donovan Smith.

Suamataia was a backup at Oregon in 2021, playing only one game before transferring for BYU, where he started two seasons. He played right tackle in 2022 and left tackle in 2023.