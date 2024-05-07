 Skip navigation
Chiefs sign WR Jaaron Hayek, cut WR Reggie Brown

  
Published May 7, 2024 04:31 PM

The Chiefs signed receiver Jaaron Hayek after his tryout at their rookie minicamp.

He replaces receiver Reggie Brown on the roster. Brown signed with the team as an undrafted free agent last week.

Hayek, who played collegiately at Villanova, gives the Chiefs 91 players on their roster, including an international player who is exempt from the 90-player roster limit.

Hayek played five seasons at Villanova, appearing in 48 games. In his career, he totaled 170 receptions for 2,744 yards and 29 touchdowns. Hayek earned first-team All-CAA honors in 2022 despite missing the final three games of the season with an injury.