Chiefs take 14-0 lead in Germany

The Chiefs’ offense is moving, and the Dolphins’ offense is stalling.

It’s been all Kansas City so far today in Germany, and the Chiefs have a 14-0 lead over the Dolphins late in the second quarter.

Patrick Mahomes hit Jerick McKinnon for a 17-yard touchdown pass that gave the Chiefs the 14-0 lead with 2:31 to go before halftime. Mahomes had previously hit Rashee Rice for a touchdown pass on the Chiefs’ first drive.

It’s the 64th multiple-touchdown game of Mahomes’ NFL career. Mahomes is now tied with Peyton Manning for the second-most multiple-touchdown pass games in the first seven seasons of a player’s career in NFL history. Only Dan Marino, with 65 multiple-touchdown games, has more.

The Dolphins need an answer from Tua Tagovailoa in a hurry.