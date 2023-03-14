 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chiefs tender Jody Fortson as an exclusive rights free agent

  
Published March 14, 2023 01:26 PM
nbc_pft_chiefstaylor_230314
March 14, 2023 08:09 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the report Jawaan Taylor is signing a four-year deal with the Chiefs and discuss how Orlando Brown will fit into the fold.

Tight end Jody Fortson will be sticking with the Chiefs in 2023.

James Palmer of NFL Media reports that Fortson has been tendered as an exclusive rights free agent. The move means that the Chiefs are the only team eligible to negotiate with Fortson and that he’ll be back vying for work behind Travis Kelce next season.

Fortson appeared in 13 regular season games for the Chiefs last season and caught nine passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns. He spent time on injured reserve at the end of the season and missed the playoff win over Jacksonville before returning for the final two games of the team’s Super Bowl run.

Kelce and Fortson are joined in the tight end group by Noah Gray. Blake Bell is a free agent.