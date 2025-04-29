 Skip navigation
Chiefs to pick up fifth-year options for Trent McDuffie, George Karlaftis

  
Published April 29, 2025 12:40 PM

The Chiefs have made a move to retain two of their key defensive players around.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Kansas City is picking up the fifth-year options for cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis.

McDuffie, 24, was the No. 21 overall pick in 2022 and has become one of the league’s best corners, particularly in the slot. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2023 and a second-team honoree in 2024. He’s recorded 27 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles, two interceptions, and 4.5 sacks in his 43 career games.

Karlaftis, 24, was the No. 30 overall pick in 2022. He’s racked up 24.5 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, and 56 QB hits in his 49 games with 44 starts. He’s also recorded 8.0 sacks with eight tackles for loss, and 16 QB hits in 10 career postseason games.

McDuffie is set to earn $13.632 million and Karlaftis $15.196 million in 2026.