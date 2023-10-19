Chiefs waive Montrell Washington, Keondre Coburn with Mecole Hardman, Charles Omenihu returning

Mecole Hardman is back with the Chiefs and the wide receiver’s return was not good news for Montrell Washington.

The Chiefs announced that they waived Washington on Thursday. Washington returned eight punts and a kickoff in four appearances with the Chiefs, but never saw any snaps as a wideout.

Washington also served as a returner for the Broncos in 2022.

The Chiefs also announced that they have waived defensive tackle Keondre Coburn. Coburn played in the season opener and had one tackle, but has been inactive since Chris Jones rejoined the team.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu is back from suspension this week and Coburn’s departure makes room for him on the 53-man roster.