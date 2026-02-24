Chiefs will speak with Trent McDuffie’s reps this week about new deal

Cornerback Trent McDuffie is regarded as one of Kansas City’s best defensive players.

He’s also approaching the end of his rookie deal.

Because the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option last spring, McDuffie is under contract for 2026. But that means McDuffie is also in line for an extension.

During his press conference on Tuesday at the scouting combine, General Manager Brett Veach noted the Chiefs would like to have McDuffie back and have made speaking with his representation a priority this week.

“We had a lot of dialogue with Trent last spring, last summer,” Veach said. “He’s first out of the gate, I think, tomorrow. So, looking forward to getting with him. And, obviously, Trent’s a great player and we’ll see what we can do there.

“But, certainly would love to have Trent back and for the long-term.”

McDuffie, 25, was the No. 21 overall pick of the 2022 draft. He’s started all 56 regular-season games he’s played for Kansas City, recording three interceptions, 34 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, 5.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits.