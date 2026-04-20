 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_zachariahbranch_260420.jpg
Branch arrested in Georgia ahead of draft
nbc_pft_ajbrownpatriots_260420.jpg
Report: Eagles likely will trade Brown to Patriots
nbc_pft_aaronrodgerssteelers_260420.jpg
Report: Steelers have not heard from Rodgers

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_zachariahbranch_260420.jpg
Branch arrested in Georgia ahead of draft
nbc_pft_ajbrownpatriots_260420.jpg
Report: Eagles likely will trade Brown to Patriots
nbc_pft_aaronrodgerssteelers_260420.jpg
Report: Steelers have not heard from Rodgers

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs WR Nikko Remigio signs exclusive rights tender

  
Published April 20, 2026 06:49 PM

Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio signed his exclusive rights tender on Monday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Remigio, 26, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2023, and he played games for the team the past two seasons. He has seen action on 70 offensive snaps and 147 on special teams in 19 games, with one start.

He has totaled four touches for 80 yards and 40 kickoff returns for a 25.9-yard average.

Remigio played 14 games last season.