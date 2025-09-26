Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy is off the injury report

Andy Reid said earlier in the day that the Chiefs expect Xavier Worthy to return this week. The injury report confirms that.

Worthy is off the report.

He injured his shoulder in a collision with tight end Travis Kelce on a crossing route on the third play of the season. Worthy missed the past two games despite two limited practices in Week 2 and three limited practices in Week 3.

He was a full participant for all three practices this week.

“He feels good,” Reid said, via Pete Sweeney of the Kansas City Star. “And the [Ravens], they’re going to play hard no matter what, whether you have a shoulder [injury] or not. They’re going to try to knock you around a little bit. That’s why you want to make sure you’re in the right frame of mind to go do it — and physically OK.”

Defensive end Mike Danna (hip) had two limited practices, including Friday, and one full practice and is doubtful for Sunday’s game. Cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle) was limited all week and is questionable to return from his injury.

Defensive end Ashton Gillotte (elbow) also is questionable after missing Friday’s work. Reid said Gillotte was sick, but the practice report does not indicate that.