“Chiefsaholic” faces up to 50 years in prison after guilty plea on bank robbery charges

Xavier Babudar, the Chiefs fan known for dressing in a wolf suit as “Chiefsaholic” at the team’s games, has pleaded guilty to charges related to a string of bank robberies.

Babudar pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery, one count of money laundering and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines in federal court. Babudar was accused of stealing more than $800,000 in 11 robberies and then laundering the stolen money at casinos.

“His violent crime spree across the Midwest and beyond traumatized bank employees and victimized financial institutions in seven states,” U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said in a statement. “The defendant tried to conceal hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen cash by using it to gamble online and at casinos, but the odds caught up with him. With today’s conviction, he will be held accountable for the full scope of his criminal conduct, including his attempt to flee from justice.”

The charges carry a maximum sentence of up to 50 years in prison. He has also been ordered to pay pay at least $532,675 in restitution to the victim financial institutions and surrender to the government any property involved in his money laundering activity. That property includes an autographed painting of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that has been recovered by the FBI.