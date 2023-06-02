 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chiefsaholic remains on the loose, more than two months after skipping bail

  
Published June 2, 2023 04:34 PM

In late March, the Chiefs superfan who is accused of robbing a bank removed his GPS monitor and skipped bail . More than two months later, he remains on the run.

Via KHSB.com, Xavier Babudar a/k/a Chiefsaholic has landed on the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted list .

He’s currently No. 5 .

Babudar was arrested in December for allegedly robbing the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma. He faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, along with assault while masked or disguised and removing an electronic measuring device. He had been released on bond in February.

Babudar became famous among Chiefs fans for wearing a wolf costume to games. He has now become notorious.

He also remains at large. If he’s not caught before football season, we’d recommend against any other fans showing up at Chiefs games wearing a wolf costume.